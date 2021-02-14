Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Lessened by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fortinet by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,127,000 after acquiring an additional 277,019 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at $723,057,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,788 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,402 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $164.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $164.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.33.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.87.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

