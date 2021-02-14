Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the highest is ($0.49). Forte Biosciences posted earnings of ($6.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($7.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.36) to ($6.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.68). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Forte Biosciences.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBRX shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forte Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 53.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FBRX traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. 235,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,201. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.08. Forte Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.23.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

