FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. FormFactor reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORM. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in FormFactor by 271.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in FormFactor by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.40. The stock had a trading volume of 503,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,971. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

