Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 5,891.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Fluor worth $16,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365,459 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 262.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 707,675 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 30.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 147,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 21.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,620 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.73. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter. Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

