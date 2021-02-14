Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 2.30%.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18.

FLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

