Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fisker in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Fisker in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.26. Fisker has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $23.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

