Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,521 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $109.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.69. The company has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $123.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $240,834.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,913,033. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.