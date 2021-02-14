FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report sales of $2.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.84 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

FE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

