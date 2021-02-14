First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the January 14th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $54.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $743,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 674.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $18,350,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 227,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after buying an additional 52,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $366,000.

