First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Update

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the January 14th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 764,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $54.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.38 and a 1 year high of $58.74.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.
