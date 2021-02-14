First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) Shares Up 0.3%

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.62 and last traded at $30.62. 1,957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.26% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

