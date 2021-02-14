First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the January 14th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,280. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 12,643 shares in the last quarter.

