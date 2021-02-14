First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 122.2% from the January 14th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,280. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.43 and a 52 week high of $60.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.
See Also: Diversification Important in Investing
