First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Update

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the January 14th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,229,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period.

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,972. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%.

