First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Bank OZK worth $16,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.