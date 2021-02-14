First Trust Advisors LP Has $19.08 Million Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,185 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $19,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $5,288,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 682.8% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Zuckert sold 1,741 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.87, for a total value of $851,122.67. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,698.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kate Mitchell sold 3,985 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $19,179,592. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $440.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.60.

Shares of SIVB opened at $506.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $443.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $509.70.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

