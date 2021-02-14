First Trust Advisors LP Has $18.14 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,526 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $18,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after buying an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 63,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.93. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

