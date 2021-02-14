First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Hits New 12-Month High at $12,000.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12,000.00 and last traded at $12,000.00, with a volume of 15 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11,400.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11,722.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $30.00 per share. This represents a $120.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

First National of Nebraska, Inc operates as a holding company for First National Bank of Omaha. The Bank engages in consumer, commercial, real estate, and agricultural lending and retail deposit activities in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and other nearby states.

