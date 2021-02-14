First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Chairman Sells $345,436.98 in Stock

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $21.52 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 141,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 24,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 4,627.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 270,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 264,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

