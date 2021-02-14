First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at TD Securities

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of First Capital Realty stock opened at C$14.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.68. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$11.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

