First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) CEO Sells $300,240.00 in Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $37.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%. Research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,493 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $12,628,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Bancorp by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,753,000 after purchasing an additional 205,574 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,793,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,720 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. G.Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

