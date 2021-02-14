Financial Survey: Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) versus Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) and Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Entrée Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver -32.64% -22.17% -16.61% Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Endeavour Silver and Entrée Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 6 3 0 2.33 Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00

Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus price target of $6.23, suggesting a potential upside of 8.83%. Entrée Resources has a consensus price target of $0.60, suggesting a potential upside of 34.68%. Given Entrée Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Entrée Resources is more favorable than Endeavour Silver.

Volatility & Risk

Endeavour Silver has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Endeavour Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Entrée Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $121.72 million 7.40 -$48.07 million ($0.33) -17.33 Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A

Entrée Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavour Silver.

Summary

Entrée Resources beats Endeavour Silver on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato. It also has interests in the El Compas mine in Zacatecas; and exploration and development projects comprising the Terronera property in Jalisco the Parral properties in Chihuahua in Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico, as well as in the Aida silver, the Paloma gold, and the Cerro Marquez copper-molybdenum-gold projects located in Chile. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.