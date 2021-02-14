Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.85

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.85 and traded as high as $31.55. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 37,408,850 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 336,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 324,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 49,972 shares during the period.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

