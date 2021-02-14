Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,417.61

Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,417.61 and traded as high as $2,489.80. Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at $2,423.00, with a volume of 165,299 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,184.44 ($28.54).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,417.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,287.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.24.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.