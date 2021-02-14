Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.05

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.05 and last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 4864 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

A number of research firms have commented on FSS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

