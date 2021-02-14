Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Capital One Financial

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.82.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE FRT opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $82.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.