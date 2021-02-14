Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 5.0% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $17,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,886 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 293 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Facebook by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 260,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $270.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.20. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.80, for a total transaction of $17,230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,492,580 shares of company stock worth $404,856,470 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.41.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.