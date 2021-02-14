F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Holdings Lifted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in F5 Networks by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,902,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in F5 Networks by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 157.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other F5 Networks news, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $345,904.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,231 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,585. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $210.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $211.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.91.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.