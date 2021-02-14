Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by JLP Asset Management LLC

JLP Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage accounts for approximately 0.8% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after buying an additional 497,868 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 65.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,433,000 after purchasing an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 31.9% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 738,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,044,000 after purchasing an additional 178,800 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,417.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 172,541 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $2,850,975.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,751,989.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $116.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.32.

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.