Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 735 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $151,511,000 after buying an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.47.

Shares of EXPE opened at $146.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.36. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $153.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

