Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Short Interest Update

Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 104,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.2 days.

EIFZF remained flat at $$29.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 643. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.05. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.17.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC upped their price target on Exchange Income from $37.50 to $39.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Exchange Income from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Exchange Income from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.90.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

