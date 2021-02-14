Exane BNP Paribas Lowers Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MFGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micro Focus International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Micro Focus International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

MFGP stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. Micro Focus International has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Micro Focus International by 23.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 62,911 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 60,596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Micro Focus International by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 150,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 80,485 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.