Everex Achieves Market Cap of $13.54 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Everex token can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everex has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. Everex has a total market capitalization of $13.54 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00069094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $473.81 or 0.00971468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00051592 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.00 or 0.05199681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025235 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex (EVX) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.