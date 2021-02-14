Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EVRC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932. Evercel has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.72.
Evercel Company Profile
Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
Receive News & Ratings for Evercel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evercel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.