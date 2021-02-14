Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Evercel, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EVRC) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EVRC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,932. Evercel has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.72.

Get Evercel alerts:

Evercel Company Profile

Evercel, Inc, through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company's printers include hardware and embedded software. It serves industrial marketplace, financial, and logistics and transportation industries.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Evercel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evercel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.