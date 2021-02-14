Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) by 59.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.19% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 292,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ETON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of ETON stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.86. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of ($0.16) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

