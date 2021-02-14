ETHplode One Day Trading Volume Tops $34.00 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $53,027.63 and approximately $34.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ETHplode has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.01039751 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007049 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00055498 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.75 or 0.05510004 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00025849 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,884,047 coins and its circulating supply is 43,669,946 coins. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

ETHplode can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

