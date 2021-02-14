Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.87 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $4.73 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 96.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $16.08 or 0.00032989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,810.78 or 0.03715672 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

