Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.18 Million

Equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce sales of $45.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.77 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $39.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $168.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $167.67 million to $168.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $208.39 million, with estimates ranging from $198.20 million to $214.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

A number of research firms have commented on EPRT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,815,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,653,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of EPRT stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 735,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a current ratio of 14.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

