Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Esports Entertainment Group stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.81 million, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

