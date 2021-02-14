Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.22, for a total transaction of $17,833,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,006.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carvana stock opened at $296.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.44 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $304.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Carvana by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in Carvana by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,278,000 after purchasing an additional 407,264 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $48,469,000. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $36,738,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

