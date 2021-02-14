Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ETRN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Barclays cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 18,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

