Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Rogers Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ROG)

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Rogers in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rogers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE ROG opened at $179.26 on Friday. Rogers has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $184.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 578.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 11.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,053,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,434,000 after purchasing an additional 305,830 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,371 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 361.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rogers news, SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total transaction of $322,623.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,787.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $1,037,244.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,509,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,406 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,335. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

