Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Intact Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Intact Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.53 EPS.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$175.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$192.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Intact Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$179.25.

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$149.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$146.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$144.58. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$104.81 and a 1 year high of C$157.74. The stock has a market cap of C$21.34 billion and a PE ratio of 20.72.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.75, for a total transaction of C$89,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,278 shares in the company, valued at C$490,880.50.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.