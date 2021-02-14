Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQGPF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Equitable Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 358. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $87.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

