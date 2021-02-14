Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:EQX) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EQX. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from $19.25 to $18.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from $22.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

