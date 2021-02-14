Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ EPSN opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPSN. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,283,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 198,245 shares in the last quarter. Texas Children s acquired a new stake in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.