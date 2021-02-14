ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.22

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.22 and last traded at $95.24, with a volume of 49629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.09.

Several research firms have commented on PLUS. Sidoti downgraded ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.77.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.38 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $460,593.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,721.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,643. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

