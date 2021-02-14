EnterCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $25,437.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 50.8% lower against the dollar. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $199,850.47 and $25,437.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EnterCoin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

