Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.79 and traded as high as $1.21. Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 247,604 shares trading hands.

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. CIBC set a C$1.40 target price on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$0.45 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$196.19 million and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.79.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,098,334.64.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

