Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.93.

Shares of ET opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 602,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

