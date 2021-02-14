Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) Short Interest Update

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the January 14th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on EIGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGI. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $13,365,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $9,333,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,058,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Endurance International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,605,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Endurance International Group by 13,230.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 545,742 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EIGI remained flat at $$9.49 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,172,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01 and a beta of 2.55. Endurance International Group has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $9.51.

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

