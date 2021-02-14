Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) & Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Critical Comparison

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Endonovo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 0 6 18 1 2.80 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $617.79, indicating a potential upside of 27.22%. Given Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Endonovo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regeneron Pharmaceuticals $7.86 billion 6.59 $2.12 billion $21.47 22.62 Endonovo Therapeutics $80,000.00 952.42 -$6.44 million N/A N/A

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 38.28% 28.97% 20.11% Endonovo Therapeutics -5,033.33% N/A -264.21%

Risk & Volatility

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion. It also provides Dupixent injection to treat atopic dermatitis in adults, and asthma in adults and adolescents; Praluent injection for heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease in adults; and Kevzara solution for subcutaneous injection for treating rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In addition, the company offers Libtayo injection to treat metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; ARCALYST injection for cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome; and ZALTRAP injection for intravenous infusion to treat metastatic colorectal cancer. Further, it is developing various product candidates for treating patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Sanofi; Bayer; Teva; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Roche Pharmaceuticals; and Vyriad, Inc., as well as has an agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It has collaborations with Zai Lab Limited; Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.; and BioNTech. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive electrocuetical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema. Its electrocuetical medical devices are also used for the treatment of inflammation, wounds, cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney diseases, liver diseases, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, peripheral artery diseases, and ischemic stroke, as well as for the treatment central nervous system disorders, such as traumatic brain injury, acute concussions, post- concussion syndrome, and multiple sclerosis. The company has a collaboration with the Stanford University sponsored Orthopedic Shoulder and Knee Study to determine the benefits of Endonovo's tPEMF SofPulse on pain, medication levels, and physical function post-operatively. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

